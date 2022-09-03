Meet Kanwar Bir Singh, the Backbone of Vestige’s IT and technology development

Today’s era is technology driven and every company is moving at tech pace. Be it FMCG sector or IT sector all are using cutting-edge, world-class tech solutions. Technology has been around for a few decades playing an crucial role in changing the face of businesses worldwide. Brands that jumped on the technology bandwagon early are benefitting from the first-mover advantage and enjoying phenomenal growth.

This isn’t limited to IT companies. Organizations across industries are taking the plunge into the realms of technology and improving operations. Apart from operations, technology also benefits how businesses interact with customers, employees, and other stakeholders. Mr. Kanwar Bir Singh, co-founder and IT director of Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd. says that the judicious use of technology can set apart a mediocre brand from a highly successful one. This becomes possible just with his passion for technology.

According to Mr. Singh, brands should not hesitate to embrace technology and the soon ethery realize it, the better it is. Vestige recently completed 18 years, and early adoption of technology has worked immensely in shaping its success story. Their robust app and website have helped them communicate with customers even in times of pandemic.

During the lockdown, when many people were distressed due to a lack of business continuity, Vestige’s digital initiatives made it possible for distributors and partners to interact seamlessly. This was an effort in the right direction because not only did it bridge the business gap, but also gave them confidence during hard times.

Mr.Kanwar Bir Singh leads Vestige with an eye and passion for technology. He was interested in computers right from his school days. He is greatly instrumental in the research and development efforts of the organization and consistently strives to adopt innovative solutions for Vestige. His passion for technology has also helped him to look for better processes, identify technology-enabled partners, and design practices and processes that make direct selling easier and more effective.

At Vestige, he is transforming lives using cutting-edge, world-class technology solutions and helping make Vestige one of the largest direct-selling companies globally.

Not only has Vestige secured a spot among the top 100 direct selling companies in the world, but it has also received numerous awards. Mr. Singh belongs to a simple family. He was right out of college when he started dreaming of entrepreneurship. After gaining experience in some of the best companies in the country, he collaborated with his friends and started Vestige in 2004.

It all started with Mr. Bali proposing the idea of Vestige to him and it has been 18 years of him using innovation to add value to the company since its inception.

He strives hard to remove any lags or downtime in Vestige systems, and logistics, and ensures the smooth functioning of other business operations. The technological innovations that Mr. Singh enables are backed by large-scale data operations that have nearly 100% uptime.

His vision for the next 5-10 years is to maximize the use of digital resources to meet company goals and come up with the best-in-class tech-driven information system.

Mr. Singh also wishes to effectively use technology to maximize distributor satisfaction. We hope the technological revolution in the nutraceutical space continues to inspire other businesses. We also wish Vestige luck in its journey ahead.