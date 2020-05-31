In today’s fast-developing and digital savvy Entertainment and Media Management industry, a rising star with many talents and multiple profile base Raju Anaspure is making waves with his wonderful acting and skills. Raju Anaspure got a splendid start with Marathi mega busters like ‘Ishkawala Love’ and ‘Baban’. His roles in both films are highly appreciated.

After this, he never looked back has been receiving good movie offers. Some of them are already on the floor and some are about to release in the near future. Raju is a very sensitive and alert actor and is cautious about his movie roles. Apart from his acting career, he is also planning to produce a web series. Right now, he himself is working on the script.

Raju Anaspure has 10 years of experience in movie promotion projects. He has handled big-budget and mega-blockbusters like Duniyaa Dari and Ibbhrat. Raju Anaspure implemented very innovative style and strategies of movie promotion work by starting digital marketing.

Raju Anaspure is a top player in the Marathi movies PR and Marketing for more than 10 years now. Due to successful PR and Marketing and Publicity of movies like Duniyaa Dari, Sairaat, Baban, Khwada, Katyar Kaljaat Ghusali and ANI…Dr Kashinaath Ghanekar..’ Raju and his PR and Marketing works have been highly appreciated in the industry.

Customer-Centric Agency

Anaspure Film Publicity and Media House has become one of the best in the Media Publicity and PR. Nowadays, many filmmakers hire services from Muhurat till Post Production Publicity and PR with the agency. Anaspure Film Publicity and Media House is having expertise in precise publicity medium selection guidance and Celebrity Management.

Celebrity management is an area of expertise. The celebrity selection for a suitable brand is very important for the business and future of it. A celebrity face encashes the right crowed for the given product or services selected. It should give people some buying appeal for the product so that some business conversion will happen for the company.

Because of these value-added services, many filmmakers are approaching this agency for their project opening. Being the Founder and Director of Anaspure Film Publicity and Media House, Raju emphasized on branding strategies which are really reaching the real class of audience by studying customer behaviour as well as implementing multiple campaigns for the products. Total transparency with the branding activity and the customer is the motto of this agency over the years now.

The agency takes care of its clients high budget investment aspect as well and concerns about the offerings and deliverables of the PR and media publicity services.

Anaspure Film Publicity and Media House provides a complete turnkey basis project services in Movies PR. The result-oriented approach of the agency gives client satisfaction and worth of spending their money.

Assured Success Strategy

In digital marketing, this agency has a unique professional approach that has been maintained by the agency over the years because of excellent success results in branding with a touch of responsibility.

Apart from the regular marketing and advertising channels such as TV, Radio, Print Media and transit publicity, the Digital Marketing backup for a product is required with full-fledged branding strategies, etc. The social media usage for marketing and branding campaigning is required to back up with all possibilities.

This combined and foolproof work will not only engage real customer views but generate some serious leads too. This is done by frequent YouTube video promotions, Facebook and Instagram ads and campaigning for the publicity and marketing of a movie as a product here.

Anaspure Film Publicity and Media House provides expert service of Digital PR via leading News Portals and gives complete market reach with branding and awareness with good results in Google ranking.

With Film Publicity and Media House he is doing great work in the area of Entertainment.