When people look at the stunning beauties in the modelling world, they assume that it an easy job but that’s far from the truth. Often the models have to face hardships but the determined ones emerge victorious like Maria Slusnyte. This young beauty has paved the way for many Lithuanian models after her big win at Miss Europe 2017 pageant.

However, her road to success wasn’t an easy one as the diva herself revealed that she had to do everything all by herself as her parents never helped her. When she was just 14, she was spotted by a local agency and that opened the gate for the fashion world but she had decided to finish her studies first. When she was 16-17, Maria’s journey in the modelling world began and at the time, the young beauty was juggling her new role of model and her studies.

She was constantly on the move from one place to another while trying to manage her relationships, friendship, family and more. The fashionista called this the most difficult challenge in her career.

However, being an optimist, Maria perceived this journey in a positive way and kept looking at the bright side. She believes that the challenges that she faced when she was balancing multiple roles in one go helped her to grow. During this period, she managed to find her inner strength. This also gave her the maturity that she needed to pursue a career in the cutthroat world of modelling.

Over the years, Maria has been the face of many popular brands all over the world but she continues to aim higher with each achievement.

With the reality show, Vinci Kensington by Dr. Ducu, in her kitty, she now looking forward to moving into her new home.