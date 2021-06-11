The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has spelt the end of many brick-and-mortar businesses. Big companies turn to their reserves to shoulder the damage while small, backyard businesses resort to innovative ways to survive and thrive in the so-called new normal.

Although the traditional means of doing business have all but dried up, more daring entrepreneurs have discovered great opportunities online. After all, while people have stopped physically going into stores, their needs and desire to purchase remain.

For an enterprising businessman who plays their cards right, the internet can be a highly rewarding venture. Beyond the profit potential, online entrepreneurs also have the advantage of working from their own homes without the need for the usual legwork. The internet also holds the promise of a much wider audience, immediately connecting an entrepreneur and their business to a global base. An online business promises great rewards for the entrepreneur who knows how to maximize the capabilities and convenience the internet provides.

At just seventeen years old, Marcus Pereira became highly successful by being one such entrepreneur. Marcus started his journey at just fourteen at his home in Melbourne, Australia. This early encounter in online entrepreneurship–selling trending products on eBay–gave Marcus the push to learn more about the potentially lucrative benefits of an online business model. Marcus had no definite vision with his early, on-off dips with eBay, serving

simply as a means of additional income. What Marcus has always had a vision of was a life of freedom with location-neutral income. He wanted a career that would allow him to work and profit from anywhere he wants, along with all the freedom that it would entail.

Marcus quickly soared to online success using the dropshipping model. Soon after, his brand was making over six figures in only a few months, topping out at more than $90,000 in a single month.

Marcus’ success in his online business serves as proof that his original vision of a profitable, location-neutral career is possible. He cites the importance of passion, consistency, and a defined long-term vision in order to achieve one’s dreams. Curiously, Marcus also emphasizes the value of unlearning conventional thinking in order to achieve success with your passion. To truly succeed as a pioneering entrepreneur, one must unlearn the constraints taught by society and believe that a successful life beyond the norm is within reach. By unlearning these, Marcus claims, he was able to condition his mind to find and carve out his own path toward his goals.

In his current state of success, Marcus realized how much farther ahead he would be if only those he reached out to before responded to him. To this end, Marcus aims to help others in starting their own businesses. Marcus strives to respond to aspiring entrepreneurs asking him for help on social media, aiming to build a legacy as an inspiration to aspiring, like-minded, and growth-oriented entrepreneurs.

You can follow Marcus Pereira’s story on his Instagram. On his website, he helps aspiring entrepreneurs imitate his success.