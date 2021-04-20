Hailing from France, Manon Andrieux is a supermodel who is a definition of a fine artist. Working her way to the top, Manon Andrieux is known for her tall height and charismatic personality that tends to attract one and all. From being spotted by an agent in the year 2011 to being represented by the very famous Elite Model Management, Manon Andrieux has come a long way.

Her work has led her to success and unstoppable recognition that has made her one of the most sought-after models in the industry. Belonging to the country where fashion is omnipresent, Manon Andrieux chose to model owing to her passion and perseverance. Even though she changed her path in the year 2014 to pursue further studies, Manon Andrieux soon realized that modelling was the ultimate passion that influenced her to do better in life.

Deriving from her own experiences, Manon UK says that modelling makes her happy as no other person or thing does. From photoshoots to magazine cover pages, her journey is no less than an inspiration that explains why Manon Andrieux is a virtuoso when it comes to modelling. Throwing light on her journey, she emphasizes that it is extremely important for one to overlook the things that they cannot control and indeed focus on those things that can be controlled by them.

While destiny does play an important role in one’s life, it is one’s endless hard work and determination that makes them stand apart from the crowd and shine all along. From working with native brands to representing international brands from the world around, she is a fine artist who has aced the skill. A model by profession and passion, she always feels that it is the ‘high’ she derives from modelling that has made her so connected to the field.

Even when the world had been hit hard by the unprecedented arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, she took to social media and turned the tables by engaging her fans and followers in interesting topics like fashion, lifestyle, etc.

Therefore, she made money out of this venture and today she is recognized as a social media influencer apart from being a model too. With over 75,000 fans and followers from around the world, Manon UK had to somehow pull down her social media pages owing to some private reasons. Still, she remains astonished by the love and support she gained from her fans and followers.

Working on herself and her career, she recalls that having worked with so many reputed brands like BBRyance and Pretty Little Things has only helped her explore the field. Even now she hopes of working with such brands as she keeps practising the skills that will surely help her in the future. Dedicated and determined, Manon Andrieux has had her share of ups and downs. However, it was her capability and qualities that led her to turn the tables and make the most of the opportunities that came her way.