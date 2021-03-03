Besides choosing a lipstick shade, a woman’s dilemma is finding a perfect bridal makeup artist. It is by far one of the most crucial tasks for a bride. If the bridal makeup does not live up to its mark, it can ruin the biggest day of any woman’s life. Therefore, choosing the right makeup artist is of utmost importance. Understanding the requirements of clients and with an experience of more than a decade, Richa Dave has rightly imprinted her name as one of the most sought makeup artists in Gujarat and across the country.

Many top-notch celebrities from the Gujarati film industry rely on Richa Dave’s magical touch of beauty and makeup. The solid reputation she holds of being a high-end bridal makeup artist has seen Dave going abroad for many makeup projects. Along with bridal makeup, she also has great expertise in hair styling and draping. The soft makeovers and gorgeous braids decorated with flowers add an extra blend of beauty in the looks styled by her. Crediting her mother for this humongous success, Richa has continued the ritual set by her mother.

Jasmine Beauty Care, a reputed beauty studio based in Ahmedabad was founded by her mother nearly 30 years ago. Richa has taken this legacy forward and has set a bar with her talent and creativity. “The pressure was always to match the standard set by my mother. Maintaining quality over everything was the only motto I had when I ventured into the beauty industry,” stated the MUA. Today Richa is indeed the master in her art and she truly knows how to make a woman look flawless on her special day.

Experimenting with new looks and bringing uniqueness out of her work has rightly given her the tag of a trendsetter. Keeping natural beauty in mind, Richa Dave offers a variety of customized makeup and styling packages. With a strong presence in the digital space, the makeup artist has created a rage amongst beauty lovers. Whether it is the DIY videos or makeup tutorials, the highly acclaimed makeup artist is the go-to person for every individual. For her excellent work, she has earned various accolades, and she continues to serve her clients with the best beauty and styling services.