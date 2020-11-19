From having the extravagant car collection to having immense knowledge of car brands and models to meticulous care one provides to their cars, all of it proves that you’re a car enthusiast.

Among many, one such car enthusiast is entrepreneur Mahir Khetwani.

This Mumbai based young and dynamic businessman is an ardent car lover whose knowledge and passion for automobiles knows no bounds. His collection ranges from Lamborghini Huracan, Mercedes-AMG G 63, Lexus ES, and Rolls Royce Drophead Coupe to name a few.

He never fails to acquire cars that are rare and unseen on a day-to-day basis. Earlier, Mahir was part of the luxurious road trip convoy of Lamborghinis from Delhi to Jaipur, The Lamborgini Giro Drive. This rally was a treat to eyes as one could witness what these supercars could do.

Talking about his love for cars, Mahir says, “Everybody has some or the other hobby in life. Mine is collecting exclusive and premium cars. Since childhood, I have always been a huge fan of automobiles. Learning new things and acquiring rare cars has always fascinated me.”

Carrying forward his dad’s business, Mahir is presently the director of Rosa Group, a construction entity, a pioneering developer of integrated master-planned communities. The Group has transformed the real estate sector in Thane. The entrepreneur has worked hard for years and has built an empire where he deals with construction, sales, finance, and marketing with utmost excellence.