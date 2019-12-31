Magali Angela, a Spanish actress, has arrived in life. She has mastered acting, modelling, producing and also runs a production company, a music label, and a publishing house! Magali is a resident of Spain and is half German and half Cuban and keeps on shuttling between Spain and Los Angeles.

Magali, in the acting sphere, has worked with the likes of James Franco, Danny Glover, Gia Coppola, Ashton Kutcher, Pras, Christina Peraes, Josh Hutcherson, Josh Hartnett, Courtney Love, Jon D. Wagner, Jared Padalecki and many more. She got a lead role in a short film produced as a part of Studio 4 Master Class: ‘Sex Scenes’ which was taught by James Franco. Franco, impressed by her acting skills, offered her a role in his movie, The Long Home, which released in the year 2018.

Magali also is co-founder of Frame 12 Productions in partnership with Hollywood’s famous editors Wayan Blue Palmieri and Miguel Angelo Pete – recognized assistant directors to Quentin Tarantino. She has co-produced the movie Vagabonds (2017), starring Danny Glover, Robert Ri’chard and Magaajyia Silberfeld and has won a Telly Award for producing the music video for Daniel Bambaata Marley’s single “Waiting For The War”.

Her production company also has a shelf full of awards by the Telly Awards and has been nominated at the LAFA, LAIFF and many more. Currently, they are working on a feature film DOA: The American Police and producing several music videos in association with her music label Mixed Records, their first artist Darnell Brown with The Darnell Brown project ft. King Chip, Michael Cartwright and others.

This year, Magali also modeled for prestigious fashion show Adlib Moda Ibiza and walked for brands such as Beatrice San Francisco (BSF), Vintage Ibiza, Majoral jewelry, Espardenyes Torres, IBIMODA, Estrivancus, K de Kose-kose Privée, Marisa Cela, Tanit Jeans Ibiza, and S72 Hat.

Magali’s publishing company F12 is releasing the books book Saving Trump by YoNegga, Bank Indictable: The Devils Playground by Larry Brown, DOA: The American Police by YoNegga and others.

Magali has followed her passions and turned them into thriving career opportunities.