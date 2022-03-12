Lunar Strategy releases ‘The only Guide you need for NFT and Crypto Marketing’ on Kindle

This week, crypto-marketing agency Lunar Strategy announces the publication of their must-read crypto marketing guide.

“The Only Guide you need for NFT and Crypto Marketing is the culmination of a lot of hard work. I worked on the book with our Senior Staff writer Neil Campbell, but there’s also a lot of input from the team here at Lunar Strategy. Much of the book focuses on real strategies that we use in our own campaigns and the book was designed to help newcomers and seasoned crypto-vets alike. The guide starts at the beginning and takes the reader through the entire process of marketing their crypto project. We don’t leave anything out and we’re very proud of the book.” Tim Haldorsson, Lunar Strategy founder and author.

The Only Guide you need for NFT and Crypto Marketing only hit Amazon this week, but it’s already received rave reviews from readers.

The book takes the reader through every stage of a project from concept to launch offering insight and tips along the way. In their journey the guide explains the differences between marketing and public relations and offers suggestions on how to use both.

The Only Guide you need for NFT and Crypto Marketing is an easy, entertaining read which aims to educate without patronising.

Inside the book, Tim Haldorsson and Neil Campbell discuss various strategies for building and engaging crypto-communities and explain how to use them to generate buzz.

The Only Guide you need for NFT and Crypto Marketing is Lunar Strategy’s, a specialist crypto-centric marketing and PR agency, first publication, and straight out of the gate the book has generated a lot of buzz in its own right.

The book is a comprehensive guide and includes sections on decrypting crypto jargon and learning how to craft a clear message, influencers and content creators, as well as a deep dive into referral programs and affiliate marketing.

Later chapters discuss using rewards like airdrops, giveaways, and faucets, the best use of social media and email marketing, NFT marketplaces, SEO & content marketing, and the best use of crypto ad networks and their benefits.

There’s also a section on steering clear of scams and shady practices before ending with a raft of useful industry and insider tips, hacks, and tricks.

You can find The Only Guide you need for NFT and Crypto Marketing for Kindle on Amazon now and plans for a hard copy are in the works. To find out more about Tim Haldorsson and Lunar Strategy head to the Lunar Strategy website.