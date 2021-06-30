Today we are going to talk about a middle family boy Lokesh Khatri, friends call him Loki. At present Lokesh is one of the best VFX artists on the YouTube Web. He is very passionate about VFX.

Once, Lokesh was watching Iron Man Film when he was a child. Lokesh, on his first view, loved the Iron Man Suit and told his parents he also wants to see Iron Man Suit. Later he came to know that this type of Suit is made by VFX. At that moment he decided that once he will grow up he will also try to make an Iron Man Mark 5 Suit.

Lokesh says he was desperate to start VFX when he was a child but during those days he didn’t have any means to create VFX designs. When he reached Class 9, his parents gifted him a Laptop. Before starting, Lokesh did a lot of research about VFX designing. He used to watch Hollywood Films so that the concept of VFX could be more clear to him.

Lokesh was good in his studies and never disappointed his parents with his results. He is now preparing for the Chartered Accountant exam.

He was a normal YouTuber for some time but he got the limelight after he successfully designed the Iron Man Mark 5 Suit. Before Lokesh, many other YouTubers and VFX designers tried to make Mark 5 Suit but either they got failures or their works were not up to the mark. Lokesh failed in his first 9 attempts but he kept on trying. Lokesh said that during his first 9 unsuccessful attempts he never stopped learning every time he failed and each time he was learning from his mistakes.

He made one of the best Iron Man Mark 5 Suits in his 10th attempt. He was very happy after completing one of his childhood dreams to make an Iron Man Suit.

Discussing the future, Lokesh said he wants to continue with his passion for VFX designing. He said he wants to complete his Chartered Accountant and wants to settle abroad so that he can give more attention to his passion for VFX.