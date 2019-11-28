It is not always that a novelist takes upon his shoulders the task of helping his readers find an answer to the meaning of life. It is here where the success of Sabarna Roy lies.

Sabarna is one of the rare writers of English literature who does not need any benefit of the doubt from his readers regarding the explanation of matrix of human life and its complexities blended with pain, pleasure, the element of pathos, some dose of hilarity, and success and failures.

The world of mankind is really complex. Hence, dealing with them in their real perspective is something that every writer cannot do. It is more so when the question of explaining it with the lucidity of language is concerned. Here, we find the brilliant success of Sabarna, a technocrat turned writer.

Take any of his creations be it Pentacles or Abyss, you find how Sabarna simplified the complexities of human life with simple, lucid, and lyrical words. With the help of simple yet poignant words, he delved deep into the human life be it the case of a successful man or a man struggling to achieve success.

The success of Sabarna as a wordsmith and weaver of words can be gauged from the simple fact that all his creations created massive flutters not only in the world of English literature world over but also among his readers.

Let us have a look at the beautiful wordy-bouquet with deep thoughts that Sabarna has created. They are: Abyss, Pentacles, Random Subterranean Mosaic 2012-18-Time Frozen in Myriad Thoughts, Frosted Glass, and Winter Poems.

These works made an honest attempt without mincing words about the labyrinths a human being is supposed to take from the cradle to grave no matter how high and mighty or how low he and she may be. Sabarna used suspense, plain gossip, thrill, sometimes simple explanation and notes of interrogations as his tools to develop the plots of his novels.

Sabarna always tried to demystify the human life. His New Life tells the old tale of void that even the most successful persons feel. Sabarna wonderfully demystified this age-old riddle.

Sabarna’s creations at times touched the boundaries of metaphysics; beyond the tangible, physical world. We know philosophy can help troubled persons a lot and in reading the novels or reciting the poems penned by Sabarna, one really feels relieved. Relieved from the worldly woes but gaining (psychological) strength to face them bravely.

The best examples of it are Abyss, Pentacles, and Frosted Glass. Believe it or not, the element of suspense and some innuendoes in the pages of these books would really put you on a plain of realism. They tell you that to find the meaning of life, one has to be a realist.

Again in Random Subterranean Mosaic 2012-18-Time Frozen in Myriad Thoughts and Winter Poems, you find messages “life is real, life is earnest” and “tell me in mournful numbers, life is but an empty dream,” as the words were garlanded by Henry Wordsworth Longfellow.