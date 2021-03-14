The initiation of online memes is initially influenced by meme creators and secondarily by meme consumers whose individual sharing decisions accumulate to determine the total meme created. This sequence consists of two distinct processes, the creation process, and the sharing process.

The consumer re-sharing behaviour can be predicted based on the features of the creator. An ace meme/content creator whose content one just can’t miss to share is Liam Dineen.

A meme/content creating magnate has changed the phase of meme style bringing the audience a variety of it in a platter via his social media pages. Knowing everything about re-sharers of a meme, he can predict something about his audience’s behaviour by observing the creation and execution and adapting process which actually made him hit the bar of 8.5 million followers on his social media.

To the individual re-sharing decisions that together constitute a meme’s total consumer response, he thus studied it all and created the best kind of memes that created more and more demand which led to the overall development and visibility of his page making him one of the top meme creators across the globe. Liam today has achieved a commendable name in the social media business.

Liam is one such individual who helped in shaping the masses as he was able to effect massive online social change through the viral sharing of memes, making it a source of entertainment for millions. He keenly observed the meme creating process by taking a close look at his target audience and what they demanded and thus created and executed the same.

He knew that memes are spreading like wildfire all over the internet and being a clever marketer he did jump on the opportunity to use these viral pieces of content to his advantage, building not only a successful page but also a success story to tell.

Liam says about his future plans, “To continue growing, carry on giving the audience what they want. Relatable content. Right now I am on the road to 10 million followers, that’s my next milestone to achieve.”

Dineen is a complete power packed inspiration for all, guiding the ones who want to achieve their goals on the path of success.