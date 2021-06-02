Football is a sport that is watched and enjoyed by millions of people in the world. No other sport in history has been so popular worldwide. It is also one of the most competitive sports out there and only a few teams can make it to the top.

When it comes to football ranking, India ranks low on the list; however, Indian people make up a big chunk of the football fans in the world. India now has its own football league games and its popularity is rising so much every day.

However, as of now, there is no major digital football media platform dedicated to football fans in India. Indian fans have to rely on NEWS to get the latest and regular updates about their favourite football players. KYSTAR is a digital football media company that has founded its place in the hearts of Indian football fans.

For Indian football fans, KYSTAR is the favourite destination to find football-related content and it is not too far-fetched to say that KYSTAR is the most popular football media platform in India right now. KYSTAR is one of the most unique digital media platforms for football out there which provides player-centric updates and moments from the game.

About KYSTAR

KYSTAR is now one of the top ten digital football media companies in the world. In comparison to other football media, KYSTAR is relatively new but has become quickly famous due to its one-of-a-kind football content presentation.

KYSTAR was not started directly as a football media network and in the beginning, it was only a YouTube channel from The Netherlands. KYSTAR was launched by KorayYalcin. KorayYalcin is a big-time football fan and it all begins with him sharing funny football moments on his channel. Football fans caught up with the channel and soon the channel went viral.

Later, Koray started producing more professionally built and high-quality content and also launched an Instagram page. As of today the Instagram page of KYSTAR is followed by over 60K football fans. It has claimed its position as one of the best Instagram accounts for football-related content. The YouTube channel of KYSTAR is also a huge success. It is now supported by almost half a million subscribers and the numbers are quickly rising even more. So far it has garnered almost 240 million views which make it among the top ten YouTube channels in the world when it comes to football-related content.

At this point, KYSTAR has become commonplace for football fans and communities to come together and enjoy the beautiful game.

KYSTAR: Best way to experience football

Football is no doubt the most watched sport in the world. Every four years the entire world sits down in front of the TV and other media to enjoy the football world cup and KYSTAR has found its place among such media for thrilling football matches.

There is so much about football to be loved. It’s a thrilling 90 minutes of nonstop action where even a last-second goal can change the outcome of the entire game. So when most of the sports channels spend more time overanalyzing the game and burden the audience with statistics of the game, it is truly an injustice toward otherwise a very enjoyable game.

KYSTAR is aimed at overcoming these problematic natures of digital sports media in general. At KYSTAR the focus is always from the perspective of the audience. Football fans want to see up and close moments of the game. They want to see how players deal with such stress, what do they do after the game, and how it all tied to their personal life.

The personality of a football player is much more than about the 90 minutes they spend on the pitch playing football. There are lots of amazing stuff these players do in their personal life that people often don’t see. Many of these players come from poor background and their stories are very inspiring. There is a lot to learn from them regarding their community services and charity work.

KYSTAR bring all these personal and fun sides of players to its fans. KYSTAR fans often request the latest training montage and entertaining stuff from their favourite football players. These requests come from all around the world as football is a game that is not bound by the boundaries of nationality, language, or culture. It is all about enjoying and living the football memories.

Indian football fans admire KYSTAR the most

As mentioned, football is loved by all people regardless of their cultural identity and India is one such country that loves football so much. India is a very diverse country and the diversity can be seen through their choice of their favourite football team, football club, or football players. This is such a unique thing about India that you can often find Indian fans supporting different teams in the same game. In fact, there are fan clubs of different football teams such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Manchester United.

The majority of Indians are fans of the European football leagues and they always request content related to European football leagues. According to Koray, Indian football fans are amazing in their support of KYSTAR. It is something special about their love for the game and KYSTAR. They are among the most active user base on YouTube and other KYSTAR media. They are not only just viewing the content but also sharing them as much as they can among their friends and colleagues. Koray gets lots of fan mails and messages from Indian football fans that are full of love and support. KYSTAR will continue to bring more entertainment for Indian football fans in the future.

Future of KYSTAR

The story of KYSTAR is an inspirational one as what once was just a random YouTube channel about football has now turned into a major digital football media network under the leadership of KorayYalcin. All of this was possible only because Koray was able to come up with something unique.

There are a lot of things that football fans wanted to see about their players but we’re not getting it through by any other means. KYSTAR fulfills this specific need of football fans. Right now there will be hardly any football fan out there who hasn’t heard of KYSTAR. In the future KYSTAR is looking for diversifying its content and also personally reach out to fans, especially from India to see what type of content they like the most. KYSTAR will also be expanding into more social media platforms to provide a variety of unique content.

As one of the top 10 football channels in India, KYSTAR is becoming popular in India more than ever. According to Koray, KYSTAR is all about showing the importance of players individually rather than just tournament plays. It takes a lot of energy to be mentally prepared for a football game and players go through rigorous training to win. When they finally win, it is very satisfying to see their emotions and love about the game.

KYSTAR is bringing these wonderful behind the scene moments to football fans which give them the real experience of the game.