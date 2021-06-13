With the personality of a gentleman, Kshitiz Adukia is a man of strong work ethics even at such a young age. Being a bright one in most rooms, he has had a vision of entrepreneurship since a young age. Consistent focus and dedication enabled him to establish Tradizon, a global business consultancy firm that is currently catering to clients from 7+ countries.

His company formulates business plans, growth strategies and also provides branding solutions and digital marketing services. His brilliant work led him to have 50+ clienteles and assisted more than 150 entrepreneurs.

Today, Tradizon is one of the leading companies in the western and northern parts of India. His genius approaches that took over the business world called for him to give motivational and business-related speeches in front of millions across the world.

He had the drive and the discipline, he also had the knack for leadership, and everything seemed to fall into place as other things fell out of it.

His public speaking venture inspired him to start a new segment called “29 seconds with Kshitiz” that provides knowledge and different perspectives in business, self-development, trends, social issues and motivation, all in less than a minute!

‘‘My knowledge in business, self-development, and motivation has pushed me to explore the field of digital content creation and share my thoughts and views while trying to change perspectives,’’ he says.

According to Adukia, time is one of the most valuable resources that we have, and he wanted to change mindsets and help people grow in 29 seconds.

‘‘If my platform helps make even one person’s life better, it’s been all worth it,” he adds.

His segment has already won the hearts of millions of people on the internet and has earned him the reputation of “the man that inspires in 29 seconds”.