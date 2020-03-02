Celebrities have their own charm and charisma that make their aura even more strong. Be it celebs’ viral glossy looks or their makeup, it is possible because of the super-talented and admirable makeup artists. One of the leading fashion and celeb makeup artists is Konica Arora.

Konica Arora is a prominent and one of the topmost fashion brands and celebrities’ make up artist with a rich work profile. She has a vast experience of more than 12 years and now she is a maestro when it comes to exclusive makeovers formulated to suit extraordinary requirements. She specializes in fashion, bridal and creative makeup. She has been touring globally for bridal makeovers and stuff. Tutored from the best in the industry like Helder Marucci, Zuhra Sullivan, Alcantara, Michelle Palma, Alex Box, Roshar, Chrismaquillage, Jessie Powers, Imran Ali, Nadeem Khan, etc, she believes in delivering the best service in makeup and hairstyle.

She says that for her, quality over quantity has always been significant. She was awarded the prestigious National Women Excellence Award in the year 2016. A couple of masterclasses have also been performed by her for worldwide brands like Inglot and Kiko. She is doing a phenomenal job by carrying the work flawlessly that makes her one of the admirable and most promising professionals in this realm.