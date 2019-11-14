LA-based upstart KNDRGRTN has shared his new single “Blue and Grey”. The track is the second to be released from sophomore EP “Sleeping With My Clothes On”. The famous music artist has drawn on a lot of influences like that of Eminem and Motown-style music and it all contributes to his creative process.

The follow up to the LA-inspired “City of Angels” and “Blue and Grey” brings all the emo hip-hop vibes KNDRGRTN is fast becoming known for. Opening with a soft indie guitar riff laced over a looping beat, KNDRGRTN gets personal on serious topics like depression and attempts to numb his emotions.

What would you do if you were in my shoes? What would you do if you felt my blues? I’m downing”!

Produced by ongoing collaborator Beewirks (Pusha T, Lil Wayne, Jeezy), “Blue and Grey” brings to life KNDRGRTN’s alt-rock and hip-hop influences. Growing up in the diverse, culture-rich city of Detroit, Michigan paved the way for a deep love of music. KNDRGRTN talks about his writing process and more in a recent on-camera interview with Front Row Live Entertainment.

The artist grew up in metro Detroit, a little outside of the big city, and the art and culture in that area were really rich and highly influenced his upbringing, which ultimately fuelled his decision to pursue music.