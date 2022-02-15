Khizer Ahmed, Founder of Digifinite Solutions accepts challenges & takes risks

Dr. Khizer Ahmed, a name is thriving among the list of the most successful entrepreneurs in India. His legacy in the IT Industry is growing day by day, where he aims to create positive and meaningful change in the world of digital business.

Dr. Khizer Ahmed is a Bangalore-based entrepreneur, who established his start-up in 2015. He was a fresh college graduate from NIIT and the only tool and resource he had was unwavering knowledge. Back in his college days, he was a topper. It is obvious that his thirst for knowledge is not newfound but was present in him by nature.

Getting out of college after graduation might be a door to opportunities for many students.

Dr Khizer Ahmed witnessed the same opportunity being presented to him in a difficult and unique path. After working for a job he did not find any value in, Dr. Khizer decided to venture out into the cold business world alone and that is where Digifinite Solutions Pvt Ltd came into existence in February 2015.

The main aim of Digifnite Solutions is to provide end-to-end solutions to all problems digitally. They assist in developing mobile applications, digital marketing, and websites.

Day by day the hard work and resilience of Dr. Khizer and his team put into the business helped them in achieving a larger client base and in realistically creating impactful change.

Initially, during his student days, Dr. Khizer Ahmed was offered a seat in MBBS. However, he does not regret the path he chose for himself. Although Dr. Khizer has a Doctorate in Information Technology on his esteemed name. He trusts that maybe pursuing the medical field back then would have rendered him helpful in treating Covid patients. The empathy and positive aura, Dr. Khizer Ahmed so unconsciously possesses, has made him a role model among aspiring youths.

Nevertheless, the success story of Dr. Khizer Ahmed is not limited to Digifinite Solutions. He ventured into various businesses, launched mobile applications like Chaatbaaz which turned out to be an astonishing success while rendering tough competition among the existing chatting apps.

Dr. Khizer Ahmed firmly believes in the whole concept of taking calculated risks. It is one of the most defining characteristics of a successful Entrepreneur according to Dr. Khizer.

Although Dr Khizer believes money is a significant factor that determines the fate of any business, it shouldn’t be made a priority over everything else. Instead, prioritizing on constructing strong and purposeful relationships helps in staying true to our legacy.