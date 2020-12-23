Kedar Santwani, an Indian composer who makes electronic music, has marshalled tracks for this merry month of 2020.

“‘Colossal’ releases on 26 December. It features the soul of my original track ‘Lost in Love’ but adds a darker, serious vibe to the track,” says Kedar.

His heart was anchored towards Electronic Music since the year 2015. Kedar grew up listening to a range of music genres that broadened his musical vision and ambitions. He considers this as a blessing as it allowed him to experiment with various music genres rather than limiting him in his creations of innovative musical soundscapes.

Kedar uses his alter ego ‘Kenzani’ to display his electronic compositions. The New Delhi based artist collaborated with Tech Panda in the year 2020. He spent most of his time in his studio during the pandemic, releasing over 35 tracks.

‘Out of the blue’, ‘My window at night’, and ‘You and me’ are a few of Kenzani’s compositions that hit the right chord with international listeners as well. The reason why Kenzani and Tech Panda are in cahoots is to rediscover the Indian roots and bring them out in a fresh manner.

Electronic music is experiencing a resurgence with experiments by these classical composers. They intend to maintain the Indian soul in their tracks while evolving their grooves into more impactful compositions. Their music collection has a cross-section of classical and electronic music.

His recent work with Tech Panda also includes tracks like ‘Laagi’, ‘Falak’ and ‘Sauda’. The tracks have been well received by the avid music lovers. It has also added the much-needed fuel to the fire of classical music with new-age electro tunes.