When Kale Abrahamson and Taylor Hiott met by chance in 2017, they shared a dream of becoming millionaires but had no roadmap for getting there. By partnering up and leveraging each other’s complementary personalities and business strengths, Kale and Taylor have built three successful million-dollar businesses centred around Amazon’s Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) program before reaching their 30th birthdays.

“We can tell you without a doubt from our own experience that anyone can create a million-dollar business by following the 9 steps we took to reach our goals.

“It wasn’t easy. We made plenty of mistakes and incurred a scary amount of debt along the way. There were times when we were on the verge of bankruptcy and afraid, we’d be paying off our credit cards for the rest of our lives,” Kale says.

Why Kale and Taylor created Nine University

“That’s why we created Nine University,” Taylor continues. “Once we figured out how to choose the right products to sell on Amazon, we wanted to help others avoid the mistakes we made ourselves. Today, Nine University has taught more than 5,000 aspiring entrepreneurs how to use Amazon’s FBA program to create personal wealth and financial freedom. All our coaching is based on our own real-life experiences and the lessons learned through our own trial and error.”

Kale and Taylor’s 9-Step recipe for Business Success:

Step 1: Get Started

Mark Twain said, “The secret of getting ahead is getting started,” Taylor says. “If Kale had never taken the first step of buying a product, he would never have attracted me. If I had not taken the first step of reaching out to Kale, I would not be here today. Just do it and see what happens.”

Step 2: Don’t waste time trying to do something novel

“Instead of trying to invent something new, find a market with high demand and offer something better,” Taylor says.

“Don’t listen to the people who say that Amazon FBA is saturated and there are too many people on it for a newcomer to succeed. We have built our own million-dollar Amazon businesses by offering superior experiences with our products.”

“Take Honey Badger Boost as an example,” Kale says. “Are there companies that offer product photography? Yes. Are they tailoring their product photography to Amazon FBA? Maybe? Are they doing it really well? Not really. There are plenty of other companies offering product photography. We just do it better than they do.”

Step 3: Start small

“You don’t become a Bill Gates in 1 year, 2 years or even 3 years,” Taylor notes. “You have to take those first small steps and do the dirty work to get started.”

Step 4: Dream big

“We aren’t being arrogant or cocky when we say we are future billionaires,” Taylor says. “We are speaking our future into existence and then we are putting the work in to make it happen.”

Step 5: Always make your business scalable

“Your business is scaling your business,” Kale says. “Whether you are selling one product a day or two products a day, you need to think about how you want to be and then act that way.”

Step 6: Reinvest profits

“We built our Amazon FBA business by taking the profits from our first product and reinvesting in our second product; then reinvesting the profits from our second product into our third product.”

Step 7: Surround yourself with people who have different strengths than you

“Kale and I complement each other,” Taylor says. “Kale is the big vision guy. I’m the one who figures out what steps we need to take to make his vision reality.”

“When you work with people who have different strengths you will butt heads and have disagreements,” Kale adds. “But our arguments have literally helped us come up with more ideas of how to make more money.”

Step 8: Market better than your competition

“When you market better than your competition, no one can stop you,” Taylor says. “That’s why we created Honey Badger Boost market better on Amazon.”

Step 9: Don’t care about what other people think

“When I told my mom, I was starting an Amazon FBA business, she said, ‘Are you going to be going bankrupt and moving into my basement?” Taylor says. “My mom loves me and had my best interests at heart but if I had listened to her; I would not be where I am today. As Dr. Seuss says, ‘Those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t care.’”