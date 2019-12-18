Becoming a writer is one of the toughest things in the world. It requires genuine talent, years of experience, training, and persistence. Millions of people have tried their hand at writing and failed miserably. Sometimes, even professional writers face writer’s block and are unable to deliver projects on time. But even with all the hurdles and challenges, Kaki West Swid seems to be acing at her newfound love for writing.

Kaki West Swid is a fashion model and a SAG television and film actor. She started modeling at the young age of 14 and has since graced the covers of many prestigious magazines and starred in several hit shows and movies. She is also a philanthropist, an Instagram influencer, and a mother of adorable twins. The multi-talented individual that she is, Kaki West Swid is now also dabbling in writing.

She recently wrote a screenplay titled ‘The Bad Influencer’, and it has received a lot of appreciation in the entertainment circuit. Daughter of New York Times Bestselling author Bing West, Kaki West Swid has an inherent writing talent that she is now exploring. “Following my father’s footsteps as a NY times author, I just wrote my first screenplay that has generated buzz within Netflix. However, I am still shopping my screenplay, which is a horror movie with a female protagonist,” she revealed.

While most writers fail at making something out of their work, Kaki West Swid’s first screenplay itself has hit the sweet spot. Some of the biggest producers in the industry are looking at the script and it’s safe to assume that Swid’s first movie as a writer will soon be a reality. But success hasn’t come easy for Kaki West Swid. Years of practice, patience, and persistence have brought her to this day where her screenplay is about to be made into a movie.

Kaki West Swid’s inspiring story is proof that with hard work and talent, success is bound to follow.