Jyotsna Reddy’s beauty brand GlamHour to add more in Indian beauty landscape

If there is one beauty trend that everyone is following these days is the use of hybrid products. With the prevalent stress existing in our minds due to the novel COVID-19, the last thing we want is to pull off a makeup look.

But what can be better than a double-duty cosmetic product that also takes care of our skin? Makeup-skincare hybrid trend is making the rounds on the internet and for good reasons. Makeup-skincare hybrids are designed to offer the best of both worlds. These products offer you soft-matte coverage, glowy cheeks, and everything else that delivers the perfect colour and coverage while encompassing skincare benefits. In short, hybrids bridge the gap between makeup and skincare so you can put on makeup all day and every day without getting skin problems.

And don’t get surprised if we say most hybrid products help achieve ‘skinmalism’. That means you can get barely-there mascara, natural-looking flushed cheeks, and sheer skin tints with these beauty staples. The key highlights of these staples nourishing ingredients namely plant butters, plant waxes and other active extracts. These ingredients work to boost hydration and the performance of the products.

Want makeup-skincare hybrids that can quench your skincare needs while delivering the perfect coverage? Count on Glam Hour’s exclusive range of hybrid products that come with holistic skincare benefits. The focus of these products is to create more beautiful complexions while helping achieve healthier skin. Using these hybrids is knowing that you are achieving perfect coverage with a foundation while nourishing your skin to aid its health.

GlamHour is a Inclusive cosmetics brand . Co- Founded by Asian social media personality Jyotsna Reddy , the brand aims to curate innovative and edgy products with skin – loving ingredients. With Inclsuivity and quality as the core inspiration, It further aims to cater the unmet needs of diverse communities. Jyotsna is imbued to drive unexpected experiences that disrupt beauty norms and champion self-expression.

This inclusive beauty brand aims to Revamp the Indian beauty industry with Diverse product innovations. Apart from its commitment to offering high-quality makeup cum skincare products, GlamHour is high-performance makeup. All makeup products are free from harmful actives, dyes and other Toxic Ingredients.

So, if you want to look your best while doing what’s best for your skin, shop from GlamHour.