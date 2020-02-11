Music is something that works as a stress reliever for numerous. There are a lot of musicians blessed with the beautiful voice that creates an authentic aura. One among them is Joseph A Irving all aka Jay Pareil.

Joseph A Irving III, popularly known as Jay Pareil, is a 26-year-old renowned music artist born and brought up in Philadelphia.

He is into the artistic niche and being passionate about the music he chose to do something big. His love and commitment to music made him the crowned head of this craft. Having a keen interest in music, he is now acing the space by his versatile creation and a tremendous piece of art.

Coming full steam with his rap career, Jay Pareil releases his debut single “Digital Math” along with a lavish video to accompany. He is prominent not only because of his songs and raps but also because of the atmosphere that he formulates while exemplifying his skills that are commendable.

Stepping the elevated heights of success, he made his name.