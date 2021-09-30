Jordan Alexander King dared to dream and realized them against the odds

The life of an entrepreneur is never easy and they are often hit by a roadblock. Whether you like it or not, building your own empire from scratch takes every bit of your heart, soul, blood, and sweat. When it comes to business, no amount of knowledge is ever enough for implementation.

As an entrepreneur, one needs to stay up to date with their environment. From what’s new, what’s not to what will happen in the coming day, one needs to be well versed and well prepared for it. Jordan Alexander King is one such person who has sacrificed all his time and potential to reach the place he is currently at.

Renowned Entrepreneur, Jordan Alexander King is the founder of the company AK Enterprises. Jordan Alexander King has taken AK Enterprises to newer success levels. It is a holdings company and is currently the parent company of several other businesses, namely TUK Capital, TUK Developments, Choice Renovations Canada and many more.

Over time, King has come a long way. Today, he is one of the successful entrepreneurs who has expanded his business successfully in different sectors from fashion to entertainment analytics to music development, financing and Real Estate, providing invaluable services to some of the most promising companies and brands.

Since childhood, Jordan led a very simple life. He started working as a paperboy for a local newspaper when he was 12 years old. Later, he worked at a local restaurant, Tim Hortons, as of kitchen help, followed by being a chef and then working in sales communication, and now becoming the owner of “Alexander King Enterprises” (AK Enterprises).

Jordan’s parents struggled as children. He did not see much of their struggle as they worked too hard to ensure he and his brother had a better chance at life. But he always understood the struggles that they faced growing up. This made him realize that how grateful he is for the lifestyle that his parents provided it. Living life in his hometown taught him to always give his 110% for every opportunity that he did receive. He says, having to always fight for the basics as a child, instilled a spirit of resilience in him that is very important to inculcate as an entrepreneur.

According to Jordan Alexander King, being a successful entrepreneur, he is quite ambitious and competitive. This competitiveness of his comes from playing sports. In his early life, he was a part of a junior hockey team for the Mississauga Chargers Organization. And in the year 2009, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame for scoring the first goal ever in the new OJHL semi-pro hockey league.

“Teachers always pushed me to go into sports never into academics. I once had a teacher that thought they did me a favour by giving me a 60% on my culminating. The teacher then asked me what my other grades were which were in the high-70s to mid-80 range (he never even read it he just looked at me and thought I was a 60% student),” he adds. “But even there, I was met with struggles. I had a coach tell me that the hockey team was not a “group home” insinuating I did not have a home or family”. In spite of facing prejudices all his life, Jordan Alexander King never gave up and instead, kept faith in himself and his abilities.

Jordan Alexander King is an inspiration to all those budding entrepreneurs who dream to fly high, but coupled with his personal experiences, he desires to inspire the youth around the world and make the world a better place for those who come from similar childhoods as him. To show that you can be whatever you wish to, as long as you yourself know that you are capable of it, is the reason why Jordan Alexander King tells his story to anyone who will lend him an ear.