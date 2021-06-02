The Jani brothers, famous by their stage name ‘JIGLI and KHAJUR’ have once again proven to be one of the best sibling teams in the film industry. Not only they have an immense skill set but they also care for society as a whole!

The brothers recently donated all their social media earnings to help cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. The ‘JIGLI and KHAJUR’ team decided to help those families that are critically affected by the pandemic.

For this cause, they contributed their 100% social media revenue for aiding social services for the general public during this tough time of the Covid-19 surge.

JIGLI and KHAJUR is the common name for director Nitin Jani and producer Tarun Jani brothers who have made hit movies and TV shows.

The Jani brothers began their career together as JIGLI and KHAJUR 10 years ago. Since then they have made the headlines for their astonishing and creative work and skillset.

The Jani brothers or the ‘JIGLI and KHAJUR’ have also delivered many successful projects. One such powerful hit was the Gujarati film known as ‘Aavuj Reshe’.

‘JIGLI and KHAJUR’ have also explored other areas under the film industry other than the directing and producing work. They themselves have acted in several movies that did wonders.

JIGLI and KHAJUR also are successful YouTubers! Their YouTube channel titled ‘Jigli and Khjur’ has reached new heights, gaining millions of subscribers and audience worldwide.

With passion, skills, dedication, empathy, and devotion, JIGLI and KHAJUR are known for reaching new heights every day.