Social media marketing is one of the most important tools a business needs in today’s world to grow and upscale. Having a strong social media presence increases a company’s visibility and Jay Jones is one such individual who helps companies boost their presence.

Hailing from Shropshire, UK, Jay is just 23 years old and runs an online marketing company. His venture helps small businesses and also companies that make 8 figures a year grow their social media presence working with A-list celebrities like Floyd Mayweather and Iggy Azalea.

When he was asked about how he came across the idea of starting his new venture, Jay shared, “At the beginning of the pandemic I noticed a lot of businesses were struggling, desperately paying thousands of pounds on promotion with nothing to show for it.”

He further added, “After a lot of thought, I knew there was a niche in the market that I could target and ultimately I could help grow. Therefore I started reaching out to businesses via any way that I possibly could, proposing how I could help scale their business, brand and social media presence.”

Before he started his social media marketing company, Jay used to trade stocks and shares and he decided to pull away from it when the pandemic hit because it sent the stock market in a frenzy.

In just 5 months, he has scaled his business to impossible heights and is the prime example of a budding entrepreneur. Keep an eye out as Jay takes the world by a storm with his unique tactics and an unshakable will to succeed.