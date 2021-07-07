James Landry loves independent artists and treats them like family; this is the calibre of individual that every aspiring artist should want in their corner as an entertainment lawyer. With that being said, Landry, the Music Esquire himself, is rebranding to Landry Legal because he wants his brand to reflect the fact that he also works with athletes and businesses.

One of the leading men responsible for the De Novo Agency and Songflowr elaborated upon this development. “The demand in the music industry for a transparent attorney who was not bankrolled by labels at some level was evident and propelled me to where I am now, but my services have expanded form just music law to business and intellectual property as a whole. The name Landry Legal removes the implied specialization in only music and allows for a stronger name firm to back the artists, athletes, and businesses I represent. Landry Legal continues the goal of transparent representation for all individuals and businesses with the goal of protecting their brand.”

Every working-class artist should explore Landry’s companies, from Landry Legal to Songflowr to De Novo Agency as they are all deeply rooted in catering to the person behind the business, the humanity at the centre of all of this. De Novo can show you how to utilize platforms and their corresponding analytics to make sense of it all and grow in a cost-effective, brick by the brick way, truly reaching the heart of your audience.

For artists, Songflowr bypasses the (arguably parasitic) practice of taking royalties from naive artists and simply charges a flat rate for distribution services. And whether you’re an entertainer or business owner or athlete, Landry Legal is a formidable and trustworthy place for legal counsel that provides the sort of peace of mind that you really can’t put a price on.

Definitely continue to check for James Landry. His Instagram in particular is a place that helps independent artists navigate the complexities of the music industry by offering free, easily digestible advice on a daily basis. He’s one of the good guys in the industry.