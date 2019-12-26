Tik Tok has brought a different entertainment factor. Millions of people have got addicted to Tik Tok, especially those who want to become an actor.

Jagtap Raj Kumar is one such Tik Toker. Being a major source of entertainment, Jagtap has left no stone unturned to entertain his fans to the fullest.

He is among the top of the list of the entertainers with many followers with people giving tremendous response to his videos. He has become very famous on the Tik Tok platform.

Famously known as Rider, Jagtap Raj Kumar has introduced a new level of Tik Tok to his audience. The number of views and likes on his videos are really high.

Jagtap aka Rider has won many hearts with his entertaining videos. It’s a one-stop entertainment zone for anyone who loves acting.

Jagtap is an inspiration to many Tik Tok lovers.

Apart from a social media influencer he also is an event manager. He is a renowned name in the event management world having a number of events in the itinerary.