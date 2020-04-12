Listening to good music can be one of the excellent ideas to navigate self-isolation. And adding to it, here it is a new track – ‘Ronde Nain’. This highly anticipated and awaited music video is directed by ace director Aman Prajapat.

The music video is worth watching and you will definitely love it, especially the voice behind it. ‘Ronde Nain’ was released on 9 April 2020 on Virtual Planet Music’s official YouTube channel and on all major platforms worldwide.

International singer Amir Nawaz is starring in the music video and is also the voice behind it. Ronde Nain, which has been beautifully penned by Amir himself, expresses the feelings of heartbreak and loneliness of being distant from a loved one. It is his debut music video which features mesmerizing beauty, Kate Sharma.

Ronde Nain has a fabulous audio and beautiful on-screen presence of the lead pair. The audio track makes the audience feel the emotional vibe and music video is very refreshing. Amir’s vocal tone is just amazing and it sets the right mood with his soft yet powerful vocal range.

The music video has been shot in Dubai. The surreal and pristine natural beauty of Dubai enhances the aesthetic aspect of the music video, giving it a luxurious and exquisite setting.

The director of this music video, Aman Prajapat has already directed highly acclaimed music videos before. ‘Milo Na Tum’ recreation song sung by Gajendra Verma was also directed by Aman Prajapat which featured gorgeous Tina Ahuja, daughter of the famous Bollywood star Govinda. It crossed more than 100 million views across all portals.

The digital marketing of the song has been handled by DS Creations, a firm run by Dinesh Sudarshan Soi.