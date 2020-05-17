This is going to be a huge collaboration in the Indo-trap world. Russian Singer Samir Babaev aka Samir who is also a part of FC SKA Rostov-on-Don Football Club is reportedly all set to collaborate with Indian singer-songwriter Vivek Verma.

According to reports, Vivek’s agency has stated he will be “releasing a digital single next month and he will also be releasing a music video along with his music.”

The single will be released in June 2020. Needless to say, the news had fans of Samir Babaev and Vivek go extremely excited.

Samir, in fact, had a live interaction with fans recently where he revealed that Vivek, too, is coming up with something new for the ARMY (Fans club). They have been working hard amid the ongoing pandemic to work on something that can follow up to their song ‘Altogather’ which will be releasing soon.

“We’re already working on a new song again. Before we started, we decided who was in charge of what. Who would oversee everything, who would oversee the visuals, who would oversee the music—we split that up. We discussed it amongst ourselves and made the decision. A video about that will be released soon, so please watch it,” Babaev said in the live chat.

Apart from Samir’s music fans, he has fans who love his football skills too. Samir’s song ‘Macka’ was hugely loved by his army and since Samir has a string attached to India, he is planning for a more amazing collaboration with Indian music stars.

If you’re wondering why Samir Babaev is such a familiar name, he is the singer who got nominated for ‘MTV Russia Music Awards’ and ‘Biz Asia Music Award’ for his song ‘Macka’.

Samir is one of the solo pop stars to make his name in an industry dominated by legends and has four studio albums out there with many hit numbers.