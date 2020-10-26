Vraj Kaniyawala, a 24-year-old Indian, is marking his presence in Hollywood industry. Having his roots from Surat, Gujarat, he is having an aesthetic appeal in filmmaking in Hollywood.

He is currently living in LA for two-and-a-half years now. His passion grew up for film making when he was in college pursuing his B. Tech degree. He did a part-time job as a cinematographer and editor at weddings and also attended a lot of workshops for brushing up his work in movie making.

Films like ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ had a notable impact on his perception towards his path in editing. After graduating from LA and lots of dedication, he got his first movie, ‘The Gift’, in 2019. It was his first experience in editing a film. The movie got its recognition at ‘The American Golden Pictures International Film Festival’.

It not only reached the competition but also got accepted for the finale. In the same year, he shot and edited a movie name ‘Ekaant’ starring Sukanya Kulkarni. This movie got much appreciation not only from the public but critics as well. It was bestowed with awards like International Short Films of India, LGBTQ LA Films and Louisville’s International Festival of film. He also got an offer to showcase his editing skill with a company named 1.6.

He edited a feature film called ‘Amidst My Own’ directed by Ruturaj Dhalgade, known for his blockbuster movie ‘Slam Book’ with an IMDB rating of 8.1. The film ‘Amidst My Own’ is a production of Finesse Events and Films and got selected for “World London Film festival”.

Like everyone else, before the success touches us, we need to taste how failure tastes like. Vraj, too, had a bumpy ride as he took one year to decide a path for himself between engineering and filmmaking.

His parents were supportive but they had an uneasy feeling about his career in the entertainment industry. They were worried that he will not succeed. Even people around him discouraged Vraj from opting for such a non-conventional job. But Vraj knew exactly what he was heading towards.

His interest in editing is mainly in doing action films. He is currently working with “Dirt Merchants Films” and his favourite director is Christopher Nolan, the one behind “The Inception”. He used to miss his homeland while working in LA. He has a calm nature and he is always open to critics and suggestions.

This made him a great editor. His habit of taking suggestions from others and discussions played a crucial role in his success story. His dedication towards his work is incredible, and his knowledge of cinema and technology makes him a promising artist. Vraj is an accurate depiction of culture and experience, amalgamated into a person who’s just in his 20’s and reaching sky high.