The man behind Jaani‘s some of the major hits in his musical discography opens up about his non-Bollywood background and his journey to becoming a major part of it.

Dilraj Nandha, a hardworking Punjabi Munda, who hails from Ludhiana and is a famous name in the melodious world of music is working with one of the foremost channels ‘Desi Melodies’. He is the Project Co-ordinator of the superhit song ‘Filhall’ sung by prominent singer B Praak and penned by Jaani featuring Akshay Kumar which created a milestone by reaching fastest 750 million and became one of the most liked and commented video of India.

He called this project a dream project because this was his first Bollywood project and he got the best team. He specially mentions the name Azeem Dayani who was the backbone of this project and one of the best music supervisors he had with him and also shared that he always supported him. He said that without him and other team members’ work it is too hard to build an empire.

Dilraj calls himself ‘restless’ and this is the driving factor for him. He has always chosen the new and unknown path which has triggered him creatively. It has always pushed him to perform and deliver the best. He likes the challenges to produce the best out of himself. He is putting lots of efforts for his upcoming projects to ensure their success. He lives to entertain the audiences and is very hopeful these projects will deliver a maximum dose of entertainment.

He explains that he is also collaborating with some of the big names like Sony Music India and Times Music for some music creations which proves his mastery in music.

Dilraj believes in giving the audiences something new to see, listen, talk about and enjoy.