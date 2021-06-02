Dubai-based diamond merchant Huzefa Vana believes that “while a lot of a business’s success can be attributed to luck and hard work, it’s also about empathy for other humans”. And it is this empathy that is often reflected in the 30-year-old’s humanitarian work. The businessman spends most of his time working for COVID-relief today and believes that “this is nothing heroic about it”. He likes to maintain that he is simply giving it back to society.

“I’ve earned a lot of money over the past decade. Things are pretty smooth in the business but what’s happening in my country is disheartening,” says Huzefa. He adds that it pains him to see people running pillar to pillar for help. People have been running for basic medical assistance in the country with lakhs of people being positive every day.

Huzefa has been helping people by buying oxygen concentrators and oximeters for the needy. He has also been arranging oxygen cylinders and food for over a dozen families.

But it’s also not the first time that the businessman has lent a hand to help the needy. He has been donating a chunk of his funds to the kids in South Africa for a few years now. “That’s one part of the world that we often overlook. But the first time I visited the place, I realised that they need help. Sometimes with food, sometimes with education.”

Huzefa Vana is also the MD at AllianceTime Media which he co-founded with Gujarat-based businessman Milan Shah. The duo has been quadrupling revenues for many brands with their marketing solutions and wants to do the same with the families in Africa too. He visits the place regularly today and has been closely working with a few NGOs there. His team looks after the supplies and has committed to standing for them for years to come.

So, what is it that pushes him for the Samaritan work? “See, I’m very content with life. I think I’ve achieved all that I wanted to and now want to give back to society. I want to inspire people. Or else, what’s the meaning of all this success,” says Huzefa.

Well, having helped so many families, the man is indeed inspiring!