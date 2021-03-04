As per studies, technology has brought transitional changes in today’s organization and on similar grounds it has brought immense changes in the HR world. These vast strides have been faced by the HR world in the past few decades and it has simplified the HRMS.

Let us read an insightful founding story of Zimyo and the reason behind the Saas based HR Startup by Ajay Kadyan.

Speaking about the HR department, streamlining is important as it brings an organized structure to the companies. Previously the HR department was stacking files and there was loads of cumbersome paperwork, so anyone would feel that they are lost in the dungeon when they enter the department. However, when innovation steps in and a few of the best HRMS software takes up the gear things begin to change. All the critical details like employee information, appraisals, and financial secrets are at a glance but completely secured.

Many people are calling innovations the fourth industrial revolution as it has some of the best and significant advantages for the companies.

Here are the benefits of HRMS software:

Critical data management can be done at the fingertips

Management of on-demand reporting

Employee-centric and friendly storage

Central Storage System

Streamlining of the payroll management system

Measuring various parameters such as program effectiveness

Tracking of recruitments

Few of the best HRMS tools for startups are well researched and developed by Zimyo. They have incorporated Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, robotics and digitalization have redefined the existing HR System and also helped in making it affordable. It is the only HRMS software that is trusted by more than 1000 plus organizations and particularly startups in India.

The reason why HRMS Software Is More and More Employee Centric

Few of the top HRMS software in India that includes the HRMS software developed by Zimyo have taken the objective of making it more and more employee-centric to increase productivity. Moreover, HR Tech is expected to be a billion-dollar industry in the coming few years and if we see the current analytics; it is less than 10 % of SME’s and startups who are having Saas for HRMS. This will integrate all the core processes of the HR functionalities into one single solution. Additionally, it helps to improve recruitment, easy accessibility for the employee, automates the data entry and streamlines the information. As we all know that payroll has many complexities and Saas for HRMS reduces many critical errors and compliances.

HRMS is making employees feel superior and also it involves the careful integration of confidential information of the employees. HRMS will also reshape the future of the startups and various tools like data mining and data warehouses are supporting the key strategy of decision making.

Zimyo had just one focus in mind – make HR more “human” for all employees. If we look at our past work culture, it includes patriarchal culture to highly obsessed hierarchy culture in India. That was like a dark tunnel for the employees where the salary on the monthly basis was the only relief, despite endless efforts. Thus we both transformed this problem into the solution by creating “ZIMYO”.

“I think when you build a business out of pure motivation to do something for the greater good; you’ll never struggle to find enough reasons to deal with the toughest challenges,” says Kumar Mayank, co-founder of Zimyo.

Our HRMS dashboard provides real-time and high-level data that are critical measures of HR Success. Also by using an e recruiting facility, startups will have an easy and affordable way to recruit employees. E-recruitment will give the objectiveness and clarity of the recruitment system that is part of the HRMS tool.

Funding till now

Nowadays everyone is on a startup’s spree, so ensuring funding is quite challenging for everyone. However, we have been fortunate as many angel investors appreciated our vision and came on board in January 2019. The major differentiator was our product, success stories, and product-passionate team and this led us to interact with the industry’s best leaders. We were rolling in euphoria when we raised 1.5 mn in the seed funding round, led by Hero Choudhary, BEENEXT.

Besides funding, we are fortunate enough to have Sayali Karanjkar, Co-founder of Paysense, joining the board of Zimyo. This is to further advice on building Fintech products and global expansion.

With all these benefits, HRMS is no doubt the global future as it will increase the productivity of the organization and employees.

Zimyo is offering SMB’s a customized solution for HRMS, Payroll and recruitments that has been a major downfall in companies. This was observed by me while I was working in the year 2016 and later I wanted to overcome this obstacle by providing Saas HR solutions. Kartika Sharma, who is undertaking PR Communications, also cites that HRMS is the future of the startups as it innovates and diversifies the HR Department.

At Zimyo, we believe in oneness!