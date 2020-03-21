In today’s era of digitalization, there are countless media companies and creators. Blackcard Media is an agency that’s taking a bold step by not sticking to a specialization in media but rather a holistic approach. They’re the visionaries behind brands like @raps (instagram.com/raps) and @ChannelFoods (instagram.com/channelfoods), two polar opposites yet very similar in execution, according to one of the founders, Karan (also known as Wayne Singh).

The co-founder emphasized that “Brand development involves a familiar process, no matter what industry you’re talking about”. In his words, “It’s more about knowing what you want to do with the brand. Does it serve a real purpose to the people? Does it serve a real purpose to you? It needs to come from a genuine place, otherwise it won’t prosper. We’re looking to build things that will sustain and not dwindle out like most brands tend do.”

Blackcard is definitely off to a good start. ChannelFoods is garnering eyes from Michelin star restaurants to celebrity chefs, with food videos curated from around the world and collaborations with original creators. They generate numerous impressions monthly and are working on producing their own content. “We think it will blow away everything out there,” says Karan.

Their second prized asset, @Raps, otherwise simply known as “raps” is off to a steady start in the hip hop community, garnering exposure from music industry leaders and hip hop artists.

Blackcard could leverage their current influential power to exponentially grow the brand, but as co-founder says, “We want to carefully craft the brand before we start pulling crazy traffic on the brand. We have a very special individual who is overseeing the brand with an extraordinary life, along with a team that can create content for him whenever necessary. Once the time is right, you will see Blackcard pumping the brand and you’ll hear that name a lot more often. I don’t want to disclose what we have in store yet, but no other hip hop media brands are doing it yet.”