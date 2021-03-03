In today’s time, one can be an entrepreneur in a business that’s unconventional and exciting. The generation is full of creative thinkers who want to do something unique which hasn’t been in practice in the past. Well, one such person who started a venture that’s funny, creates awareness, and necessary is Hitesh Thawani. Born and brought up in Dubai, Hitesh is in the business of Animal Care and Welfare.

Now you must be wondering what is something different he is doing in Animal Care and Welfare? Well, along with raising a voice against animal cruelty, Hitesh’s venture also focuses on their needs and a healthy lifestyle. The 28-year-old entrepreneur started a Thai themed spa store for pets that offers massage, Aromatherapy and Hydrotherapy for pets. The idea of starting such an intriguing business came up when his brother Harish (also a business partner) noticed him massaging their pet dog Baileys. The business has come to life since 2015, making the lives of pets and pet owners happy and healthy.

As pet owners, people do everything best for their best buds. However, Hitesh Thawani shows us how they need more. With their spa, they help these pets fight against skin conditions and arthritis. Their products are excellent and 100 per cent natural and organic. About their services, Hitesh shares, “We also do mobile pet grooming, so we bring the full spa set up to you in a safe and hygienic modified grooming van. Along with that, we have a Hotel for pets, and also provide Daycare services.”

Thanks to this interesting business, Hitesh Thawani has become quite popular on social media. More and more people are encouraged to give physical therapies to their pets along with premium quality food, shampoos, and other necessary products. Hitesh’s journey is quite inspiring to those who want a change in their career. Looking back when Hitesh was 19, he used to work with Commonwealth McCann as an advertiser for the Chevrolet MENA region. It was a risky move to start his business after having such a great job profile. But what’s life without a little risk? He shows people that it is necessary to take chances in life if one wants to achieve their big goals.

Hitesh Thawani’s pet therapy and spa business is booming at a great speed in India. There are already stores and wholesale distribution departments of high-quality pet products. Despite having a tough time last year due to severe lockdown, Hitesh’s business stood still. He hopes for a bigger reach among pet lovers and pet owners this year as he believes that every animal around us deserves to be treated in a tender and kind manner.