Himanshu Hirpara is not your usual, run-of-the-mill youngster who only thinks about his job and survival. He is blessed with empathy and a desire to work for the betterment of society. He is the epitome of the restless Indian spirit and everything good that the country stands for.

Himanshu is a social worker who believes in creating an equal and just world for everyone. He knows that he alone cannot do it, but with the help of a strong community, he knows we can bring about a lasting change. He comes from Gujarat that has produced great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and he takes inspiration from them and wants to follow in their footsteps.

Himanshu Hirpara has completed his Bachelors in Business Administration. In 2016 he graduated from Rudra College of BBA and instead of working in a corporate setup, he decided to carve his own path and work towards improving the society for the generations to come.

Himanshu Hirpara is a graphic designer by profession and social work is something he is passionate about. He believes that his purpose in life is to help people and bring about their betterment.

He founded Green Leaf communication.

Himanshu joined the Unity of Youngistaan Foundation to further his desire to develop the society. He is currently the National Social Media Convener of the foundation and his job is to spread awareness about various social issues among the youth of India.

During the lockdown, Himanshu, along with his Unity Of Youngistan Foundation team, distributed food among them. They distributed more than 500 packets of food daily all through the lockdown period.

Now, during winters, when the poor and homeless people bear the brunt of it the most, he and his team are out on the roads distributing blankets. Himanshu believes in bridging the gap between the haves and have nots and he feels that we, as a community, have the power of bringing about a change.