Planning is one important thing but it is waste when it is not executed. Results are visible when things get executed. Internet is one such man-made invention that takes you around the globe by sitting at your place.

With how accessible the internet is today, would you believe the number of people who go online every day is still increasing?

Marketing has always been about connecting with your audience in the right place and at the right time. Today, that means you need to meet them where they are already spending time: On the internet. In simpler words, digital marketing is something that exists online.

It is an effective way to attract, engage, and delight customers online. Corporates use digital channels such as search engines, social media, email, and websites to connect with current and prospective customers. This brings endless possibilities and marketing opportunities for a corporate.

Digital marketing is vital for your business and brand awareness.

One such change-maker in digital marketing is Hetvi Karia.

Hetvi Karia is a young entrepreneur, interior designer, co-founder of the leading digital marketing company named ”TEAMWIZARDMEDIA” and president of South Mumbai Crime Prevention Department in Mumbai, India.

She was born and brought up in Mumbai. She has completed her schooling from Mahapragya Public School and graduated from Sophia College.

She is an internet freak with over 5 years of experience. With her tremendous and vast knowledge about digital marketing, she has been able to do promotional campaigns for leading corporate giants.

In her one interview, she was asked to share her success story, so she said:

“It’s not a story of overnight success. Me and my teamwork constantly every day to serve people with the best service and content.” Moreover, she added that the credit for a major part of her success goes to her friend, family, and colleagues who always cherish and motivate her to work harder to create the best of the ongoing trends.

One quality of Hetvi Karia that attracts her fans is her never-ending interest in learning and getting better and better at her business. This enthusiasm is leading her to make a different place for her not only among the people who work with her but also who aspire to be like her.

Breaking all the stereotypes of society, that women are not capable of doing something that men can, this step of hers is a worthy step towards the upliftment of women in Indian society.

She loves being a businesswoman but other than business she is also engaged in various social work projects.

She has come up with aiding the society in such a pandemic. She is not only helping the needy but also providing meals to Corona warriors like doctors, nurses, and pharmacists who are fighting against Coronavirus. She also distributed food to patients of COVID19.

She is settled as a great human being and has set an example for Indian youth to follow their passion.