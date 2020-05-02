When we hear or read about immigrants in a new country, we immediately think of traditional families with strict guidelines on living life. When Henny and his family came to Canada from Ethiopia, their story was no different. He would follow the steps created by his parents and go through schooling not knowing what the word ‘entrepreneur’ meant.

Henok (Henny) Yeshanew was a regular individual growing up, excelled well in school and ended up going to university to become a lawyer. He knew that in an immigrant household, three careers existed, a doctor, an engineer, or a lawyer so he chose the one that reflected his skills at the time. University was a learning moment for Henny as it taught him the importance of responsibility, being alone, and the effort needed to succeed.

In his last year of undergrad, he knew that becoming a lawyer was not his passion and decided to self-evaluate and found that helping others was a core component of what he wants to do with his life. The business world has always come easy for Henny. He understood the principles of creating and producing for consumers. He decided to create his own business surrounding small businesses and marketing. He still wanted to make his parents happy so he decided to graduate.

Upon leaving the university, he went full-time into the marketing agency as a one-man show. For over a year, Henny did everything in his business; the sales, client relationship, advertising, marketing, and everything under his agency. He knew that in order to be successful, he needed to understand how each part of his business fits together and how he can scale the agency. He met his business partner the next year and knew they were meant to work together. Adam, the partner, excelled in positions Henny did not and with the partnership, Henny knew they can take this agency to the next level.

In the three years that came after, Adam and Henny built a full team consisting of nine team members, working with clients in the medium to large space while offering small business with a program that is affordable and operated by them. That success did not come easy as they went through many tribulations such as clients not honouring the work done or staff not delivering their best work but everything was a learning moment for Henny and his team.

Henny has reflected back on his journey and credits the people who pushed him to continue on his path even in moments when he wanted to quit and go back to school. He finally understood what it meant to be an entrepreneur; it is not only to launch a business but it is to continue to pave a path that people can use to excel as well.

Henny, today, at the age of 24, mentioned that he has only scratched the surface on what he wants to accomplish and will continue to move forward even when the road doesn’t exist. He wants to continue to educate others, especially new immigrants, that entrepreneurship is an avenue worth taking. Today, Henny reminds his parents that it was the best decision he made in his life and they have come to understand it and encourage him to break down more barriers.