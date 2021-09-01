Guru Manish is actively propagating the concept of holistic health via Ayurveda

Guru Manish, the well known young and dynamic Ayurveda and nature cure expert, who has also established himself as a thought leader, has totally committed himself towards creating awareness about India’s ancient herb-based medicine treatise or veda – Ayurveda.

As a child, Guru Manish used to remain quite unwell. With time passing by, he realised that something more than just medicines is what his body requires. He doesn’t need recovery alone, but healing too. When he was introduced to ‘Ayurvedic Healing’ and started feeling the difference in his body, he was certain that Ayurveda is a complete solution for healthy and disease free living. It was then that Guru Manish decided to bring Ayurveda to the forefront of the healthcare system of India.

Guru Manish says, “Ayurveda works on the root cause of the diseases leaving no side effects. In addition to this, herbal products relieve the body of toxins and help it recoup. This process helps the body fight off any disease.”

Guru Manish started propagating the concept of holistic health via Ayurveda in 1997 and after massive efforts founded ‘Shuddhi Ayurveda’, an Ayurvedic Clinic & Research Centre in Zirakpur, on the outskirts of Chandigarh in 2019. Under Shuddhi Ayurveda and Guru Manish’s leadership, trusted age-old knowledge of Ayurveda and treatments that nourish the body internally are used to treat patients suffering from different ailments.

Guru Manish is only 46 years of age and has a very clear vision of promoting Ayurveda under the “Vocal for Local” campaign of the Government of India. ‘Ayurveda’ has huge potential to reverse the worsening health status across the world. A person without disease does not need any treatment but should prepare himself to protect his body from disease. However, if disease occurs, an offense strategy will be utilized to treat the disease symptoms and eradicate the cause of the disease. Ayurveda offers both comprehensive defence and offense strategy.

Guru Manish’s mantra is using Ayurveda and healthy living habits to prevent occurrence of a disease rather than its cure. He stresses on leading a life that revolves around the use of Ayurveda, leading a healthy lifestyle, having a balanced diet, and practicing yoga and meditation. With unstinted hard work and an undying passion to promote Ayurveda, Guru Manish is committed to popularise Ayurveda.

Today, under Shuddhi Ayurveda, there exist 160 + Ayurvedic centres all over India. What’s more, he has also initiated a ‘Right To Health’ initiative through Ayurveda and established India’s first integrated medical sciences hospital – Rajiv Dixit Memorial Hospital & Institute of Integrated Medical Sciences (HIIMS) in Dera Bassi near Chandigarh.

Guru Manish sums up, “The Integrated Medicine Sciences hospital will cater to patients by using a judicious mix of different medicine systems. HIIMS has brought the goodness & healing capacity of these varied medical sciences under one roof. The idea is to treat any disease of the human body effectively using best practices of different medical systems. The hospital will offer facilities of Ayurveda, Allopathy, Diabetes Control, Unani, Naturopathy, Homeopathy etc. These will be managed by experts who are top specialists in their chosen areas.”