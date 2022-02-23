Give wings to your career to fly with Fly High Institute MD Akansha Bhavsagar

If you are fascinated with open skies and want a high-flying role in your career, Fly High Institute is the name to make a successful career in the aviation, hospitality and tourism sector. Located in Nagpur, the institute was established in 2019 by Akansha Bhawsagar. The institute was incorporated in 2019 and has trained more than 75 students who are placed or are ready to be placed in the leading airlines of India. Intending to provide flexible, balanced and standardized training, Fly High Institute offers an array of courses for its students.

The curriculum has got degree, diploma and certification courses for students. More so, Akansha after zeroing down on the best staff built a team of highly-qualified and experienced teachers from different sectors like aviation, hospitality and tourism industries. The founder has been working in this industry for more than five years, and her expertise rightly justifies her core skills behind bringing this institute to life.

It has been not so long, but Fly High Aviation Academy has strengthened its relationship with India’s best domestic and international airlines. Besides this, the institute has an association with the top 5-star hotel chains and eminent aviation, hospitality and tourism management companies. Having tied up with well-known companies from the industry, the students of Fly High Institute get exclusive on-campus interviews. Affiliated under Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, the institute is eventually expanding its presence in Mumbai.

Starting in the pre-covid era, Fly High Institute had to undergo a tough time when the pandemic hit the entire globe. However, the relentless effort and dedication of the team and faculty kept the momentum going. Even during the tough times of the COVID-19 crisis, Fly High Institute continued to educate its students by conducting online classes. The institute is dear and close to the founder’s heart, and Akanksha Bhawsagar is ensuring to provide quality education to the students.

Speaking about it, she said, “We strive to provide 100% placement opportunities to the students in the field of aviation, hospitality, travel and tourism. In these years, I have been making sure that the students are equipped with the best knowledge that can help them in attaining personal and professional goals.” Providing the best theoretical knowledge, Fly High Institute gives practical experiences for the students to have a better insight into their studies.