Drawing inspiration from his family with a background in the real estate sector and honing his skills, Ienna has imprinted his name in the celebrated list of entrepreneurs.

The colossal industry of the real estate in the United States has seen a rise in its growth by becoming a multi-billion dollars industry. Newer homes and properties have been developed with even better interiors, facilities, etc. and this has attracted and interested many people all across the US for getting nearer to making their dream houses a reality.

However, as much as great and comfortable homes are a priority for people, they also lookout for individuals who can help them achieve their dream homes and get them the best property possible taking care of all their needs, demands and requirements. An expert in the same who has dived deep into the field of real estate since many years is Giampaolo Ienna from Palermo, Italy.

Ienna moved to New York 11 years ago and since the beginning has worked with many leading real estate companies. This made it possible for Ienna to develop great contacts over the years and gain more knowledge of dealing with different people for catering to their ever-increasing needs in buying homes. Initially, Ienna was also involved in music and hospitality which helped him in building and developing an A-list of clientele through his pleasing personality, impressive intellect and brilliant business acumen in the field.

Ienna has proved that he is a multi-talented entrepreneur who did not stop at excelling only in the real estate industry. He has so far been at the forefront of developing multiple business ventures which includes technology and construction fields. At the same time, he has also helped many other like-minded people to draw their journeys towards success and help them sustain the fiercely competitive markets by making them competent entrepreneurs.

Ienna always had the innate talents to work successfully in the real estate industry, thanks to his family who worked in the same sector for many years in Italy since the fifties. This family background helped him a lot in growing him as an individual and a real estate entrepreneur and opened up many realms for him to experiment. He currently works with Elegran, a real estate company and one of the top firms of the US.

His expertise is spread through working in the hospitality industry as well where Ienna has worked with many leading celebrities and helped them zero down on their dream houses in NYC. He has become a celebrity entrepreneur where he closes deals with many famous celebs and at present in works with a few of them in the Hamptons. More than 3/4th of his current clients have also shown interest in investing in the said place in coming years.

Growing his knowledge, insights, experiences and clients have resulted in Ienna becoming an expert in the field of real estate.