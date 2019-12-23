Influencers in today’s era wouldn’t have existed if there were no social media. It is a medium to inspire people by promoting top brands and also gives an insight into their day-to-day lives. One of the budding influencers, Garrett Shiner has some major plans. He is all set to make his debut as a blogger. There are many content creators from diverse fields like food, travel, fashion, and lifestyle who have become renowned social media personalities. Looks like Garrett plans to follow the same route and is all set to make his career as a social media influencer.

He hails from Dallas, Texas and the scope of influencers in the USA is booming with each passing day. Every teenager has got access to Instagram and other social media platforms which they are making a medium to earn money. “I was always conscious and gave my best to get good grades during school. But while growing up, I realized that qualification is important but practical knowledge is much more important to be successful in life. This is just the start and I am just going with the flow right now,” said Garrett.

Shiner plans to start his career as an Instagram influencer first. Speaking about the same he said, “Social media is a diverse field with a lot of platforms be it Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and many other apps which are grabbing everyone’s attention. My focus as of now is to start creating content on Instagram as I believe that I can connect to a lot of millennials on it. A majority of teenagers use Instagram and I believe it would be a great move to start my journey as an influencer.” With so many plans in the pipeline, Garrett Shiner is all set to rock.