Four times World Champion Aditya Ganeshwade and currently the only Roll Ball player to score more than 100 international goals has been nominated for Arjuna Award for the fourth time.

Aditya Ganeshwade is the only Indian to play five world championships and under his captaincy, India has won World Cup two consecutive times. He has 122 International goals to his credit currently. He holds the record for scoring the maximum number of goals in World Championship and also holds the record of scoring the maximum number of goals in a single world championship (33). In his 17 years of career, he has achieved and brought a lot of laurels to the country. He is the present captain of the Indian Roll Ball team.

Roll Ball is unique combination sport and is also one of the fastest games ever played. The game was invented in 2000 by a physical education teacher of Pune, Raju Dabhade, a sports teacher at MES Bal Shikshan Mandir school. Single-handedly with all his hard work and dedication he has taken this Indian invented sport to a huge level globally.

Earlier Aditya was a speed skater and also a black belt in Taekwondo and a state champion in wushu. Slowly and steadily with all his focus on Roll Ball, by his hard work and dedication, he represented India. He was among the first players to play Roll Ball.

The Roll Ball World Cup is held every two years while South Asian Championships and Asian Championships are held every year. Over the last few years, the game got very popular. Many European, American, African, and Asian countries now take part in the World Championship.

His contributions for Team Maharashtra during the Federation National and All India University Championship was remarkable and his efforts helped him bag 11 gold medals and 3 silver medals.