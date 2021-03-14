Founder and CEO of Mevrex, Lakshay Jain, has succeeded exceptionally well in his career at the young age of 17.

Barely can we see such people who have done exceedingly well in their careers at such a young age. Lakshay Jain is one such fine example who has reached the pinnacle of success with his hard work and talent and that too at an age that has just hit the teen years.

He is perhaps India’s youngest tech entrepreneur who has reached such soaring heights of success. Lakshay has without any doubt proved that discipline, hard work and focus towards your goals can take you places and help you surpass all the major setbacks that come along the way.

Having started his journey at the tender age of seven, Lakshay has almost conquered the digital world at 17. He founded his digital marketing and web and app development company Mevrex which has excelled to date having more than a hundred projects under its umbrella. It has captured the major domestic and international markets in a big way and is all set to conquer more territories in the near future.

Having tasted entrepreneurial success big time, Lakshay wants to share some insights on entrepreneurship that would help aspiring business persons to spruce up their actions and excel in their respective fields:

1. Have a strong determined mind

Grit and determination are two basic and important factors that affect an entrepreneurs’ journey in a big way. When the whole world is busy pulling you down, you should be strong enough to never let your goals go out of sight. If you want to be a successful entrepreneur, you need to imbibe these qualities deep inside you.

2. Be open to face challenges

An entrepreneur’s journey is not a bed of roses and he has to face multiple hurdles and setbacks during the course of his journey. You need to be strong enough to face those challenges and march ahead without getting deterred by them.

3. Fuel your passion

You need to be passionate about what you are doing and have trust in your work. In the absence of passion, the motivation factor would be missing which would have a negative impact on the business.

4. Don’t be afraid to take risks

Taking risk is a part of an entrepreneurs’ journey. You need to learn to take risks that would ultimately be beneficial for the business. Taking risks has its own pros and cons but the perks are often attractive than compared to the potential dangers.

5. Trust and self-belief

To become a successful entrepreneur, you have to master the art of listening to your intuition and rely on your wisdom when making important decisions. Your self-belief and trust in your own self will give you that much-needed confidence to go ahead and succeed in your entrepreneurial journey.

6. Plan your finances well

One of the major reasons why businesses fail miserably is poor money management. Plan your finances well to be ready for any kind of disruptions that may come in the way which would need immediate funding.

Lakshay says if one diligently follows these important points then he is likely to experience fewer hurdles in his entrepreneurial journey.