Dr Sukrit Bajpai is a doctor by profession and also an ACE certified nutrition specialist. He runs a very informative blog on Instagram where he regularly shares fitness tips which are backed by science.

He has transformed the lives of more than 500 people through his revolutionary ‘12 Weeks Lifestyle Plan’.

Dr Sukrit has shared 11 easy tips which will benefit people who are currently on their weight-loss journey.

1. Keep healthy foods near you in case you get hungry

The Indian household tends to stock up on a lot of unhealthy snacks like namkeens, biscuits, rusk, bhujiya which can be replaced by healthier alternatives like nuts, protein bars, yoghurt, fox nut (makhana), etc. So whenever you feel hungry, at least you will have a healthier choice to make.

2. Eat more veggies and fruits

The high fibre, high water and low-calorie count in fruits and vegetables makes them very filling. There are studies to prove that people who have a higher intake of fruits and vegetables tend to weigh less. These foods are also rich in vitamins and minerals, making them a healthier diet option.

3. Get a good night’s sleep

Sleep is an underrated aspect of fitness. It is one of the most important parts of a healthy and fit lifestyle. Many studies have proved that lack of sleep is one of the key causes of obesity. Dr Sukrit recommends getting at least 7-9 hours of sleep every night, where you should be keeping your gadgets and other screens away for a minimum of 30-45 minutes.

4. Eat a protein-rich diet

Protein is one of the most satiating food nutrients and eating protein in meals has been proven to boost the body’s metabolism. If you are unable to meet your daily protein requirement, Dr Sukrit suggests that you consult your physician about adding whey protein supplement to your diet, and if it is prescribed then take it only as advised by your doctor or certified nutritionist.

5. Avoid sugary drinks

Saying no to fruit juices and sodas will go a long way in reducing calorie intake you do not even register as high-calorie. Eating a whole fruit gets in not only the juice, but also the fibre. Choose it over the former. Also, packaged fruit juices contain as much sugar as a soft drink. They are best avoided!

6. Chew slowly

Your brain takes a while to register that you have eaten enough before it stops sending hunger signals. Chewing food slowly has also proven to release hormones which aid weight loss. Dr Sukrit recommends avoiding distractions during meals and focusing on chewing every bite properly.

7. Add cardio to your daily routine

Cardio increases the rate at which your body burns calories and helps in weight loss. Dr Sukrit recommends aiming for a minimum of 150 minutes of cardio every week to maximise its benefits.

8. Eating mindfully

Pay attention to the signals of your body and mind carefully when it comes to food intake. Your body clearly tells you when it’s hungry. Cravings are not to be mistaken for hunger and can be easily avoided. Eating proper meals without adding distractions allows you to pay attention to what and how much you eat. Mindful eating is an art and takes a while to master. Dr Sukrit recommends avoiding eating on-the-go, while watching TV or while texting.

9. Drinking more water

Water can be very helpful for fat loss. Drinking water before meals can reduce appetite and thus reduce total calorie intake, leading to weight loss. It also increases the number of calories you burn. This is known as Resting Energy Expenditure. Dr Sukrit recommends drinking at least 2-3 litres of water every day and as a good rule of thumb—one should always choose to drink water to satisfy thirst, instead of grabbing a sugary drink or sodas.

10. Reducing stress

Researches show that high levels of stress release a hormone called cortisol (also known as the stress hormone) which increases appetite and also can cause accumulation of fat around the waist. If you’re looking to reduce fat around the belly area, managing stress with practices like deep breathing, yoga and meditation are highly recommended by Dr Sukrit.

11. Having good gut health

You would be surprised to know that your gut has 37 trillion bacteria. Your gut bacteria can affect how you digest different foods. Moreover, these gut bacteria also release certain chemicals which make you feel full. An imbalance of these bacteria can indirectly affect your weight. Dr Sukrit recommends eating fermented foods like yoghurt, curd, dosa, idli, tofu, kombucha etc. to keep this balance in check. You can add a good probiotic to your diet after consulting the physician or a certified nutritionist. They aren’t necessary, but they do help in restoring stomach bacteria after a course of antibiotics or post-illness.