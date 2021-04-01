In the last few years, fitness has gained tremendous popularity among the masses. It has seen the demand for gyms going up. Looking at the trend, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that fitness has become a part of everyone’s lifestyle.

While a few hit the gym to stay fit, some workout to transform their body into a perfectly toned physique. One of the celebrated and emerging names from the fitness industry, Omkar Shewale thrives on building concentration and focus to live a healthy lifestyle. With having an organic approach to grow, he has never encouraged the shortcuts to meet the fitness goals.

According to him, the stairway towards a fit lifestyle includes consistency, failures, dedication, honesty, proper nutrition and rest. On various occasions, Omkar Shewale has been asked how to follow a diet and get rid of binge eating. He simply says that meals should be consumed in smaller quantity at regular intervals. “The motive is to eat food and not hog. But people usually tend to forget that we eat to live and not live to eat,” said Omkar.

Besides this, Shewale also explains that the human body is made of over 70% water. “The more you drink water to hydrate yourself, the more toxins get removed from your body,” he added.

With his roots in Satara, Karad, Omkar Shewale’s journey to fitness has been one of its kind. Many of his peers were not in the favour of him getting into fitness, but Omkar has proved them wrong with his work. He is a trainer to popular singer Darshan Raval. Fitness is not just a term or concept, but a way of lifestyle for Shewale.

Since college, he had a passion for fitness and after studies, he did a diploma course in personal training and made his dreams turn into reality. Giving a pro tip, he reveals that one should not expect results overnight. He says that everything takes time.

Giving an example, he revealed, “Just like the seed takes time to grow into a plant, the human body takes time to get in shape.” Besides having the concentration and focus on your fitness goals, it is important to be patient. To all his clients, Omkar suggests only one thing – trust the process and focus on the vision.

Exercising daily, having the right eating patterns, getting proper sleep and drinking a good amount of water are some of the key advice Omkar believes people should follow in their day-to-day life. With a positive approach towards attaining fitness goals, Shewale has undoubtedly inspired many people to live a fit life.