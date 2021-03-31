Living a fit life is on everyone’s bucket list. But what does it take to remain fit and healthy? Well, the cost to live a fit life is pretty simple. It is the constant efforts one puts in to stay fit. “Fitness is like an asset one can invest in for a better well-being in the future,” quotes Elvis Gjeci. He is an Italy-based fitness trainer and a professional gymnast who enjoys great fanfare on social media. With his extraordinary personality, Elvis has grabbed everyone’s attention for all the right reasons. Being a gymnast for 15 years, Elvis Gjeci has body flexibility like no other. He has been a part of the CONI Centre in Tirrenia, Italy, and has given gymnastics a new meaning throughout these years.

According to him, to get a sculpted body, one must be dedicated to fitness goals. “You can’t expect results in a month or a year for that matter. Fitness is a never-ending process and should be practised throughout life. Only when you are consistent, you can see the changing results in your body,” suggests Elvis. Besides this, the fitness influencer is known for his daredevil performances like aerial acts and many other gymnastic moves. His fitness and endurance levels have left many people in surprise. Revealing the secret about such a fitness level, Elvis stated that it is all about practising daily.

“If you practice your tasks daily, you become a master in it. In the same way, if you exercise daily, your fitness levels improve to a greater extent,” added Elvis. To keep everyone motivated, he very often shares the videos of his intense workout sessions and calisthenic sessions on social media. His main motive is to make people feel younger with each passing day and give them a disease-free life. Furthermore, Elvis Gjeci says that any kind of physical activity done can help in relieving stress, anxiety and depression. “It’s all about getting started,” he revealed.

Boosting people’s confidence through his videos and words of wisdom, Elvis Gjeci is putting in his best efforts to bring a change in the world where lethargy has become a new lifestyle. As per the studies, exercises even help in letting an individual stay positive throughout the day. Along with doing intense exercises, the fitness expert and gymnast urges everyone to have the right kind of nutrition and take adequate sleep. Moreover, the professional fitness trainer recently took all the fitness freaks by storm when he did a live training session with Jury Chechi, thus inspiring millions of fitness enthusiasts of the world.