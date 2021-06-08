Alex is a polymath in a true sense who was not only a well-known baseball player and coach but also a business analyst at Google and was the director at a cryptocurrency exchange.

The former player is also a composer of three books that sold like hot cakes in over 25 countries and inspired many people. Alex very highly focuses on being fit not just physically but mentally as both are extremely important for a productive day, month or a year.

A piece of advice Alex shares with present-day entrepreneur is, “Being an entrepreneur is like approaching a training program. You’ve to be willing to put in multiple months of hardwork and be ready for a limited positive feedback and convince yourself it’s going to be okay. It’s mostly mental.”

With an expertise of playing on the field for multiple matches, one thing Alex is affirmative and strongly tells all is that everything you say or do is a mind game and if you convince your mind about a particular thing, sooner or later you’ll be able to do it. There will be hurdles but they will only push you in the upward direction and sometimes downward so you can fly at greater heights.