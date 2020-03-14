Anterleen Singh Vohra was just 17 when he started working with his father Rajwant Singh Vohra (MD, Fateh TV) in his TV entertainment business. Today, at 23, he is now the CEO of Fateh TV and is using all his knowledge and expertise to upgrade the experience of television entertainment.

During these years, he kept applying all the latest knowledge and understanding as an intern to the business. That is why, at a very early age, he started managing all his family business and is now grabbing eyeballs for the work he is doing through Fateh TV.

He did his schooling from Sacred Heart Convent School, Ludhiana and pursued Bachelor of Commerce while helping his father in his business side by side. However, he felt that he needed more of international exposure and expertise in the finance field in order to flourish his business. So he decided to continue his further studies from the Queen Mary University of London and did a Masters in Finance. This international experience broadened his vision for the channel.

After finishing his higher studies, Anterleen is all set to expand his dad’s business at a global level. He is now able to handle the diversified family business and deal with the requirements of sectors like Cable Network, Hotel Industry and Television Industry. Since he believes in quality over quantity of content, Anterleen Singh was instrumental in launching youth-centric concepts like Raag Rattan (Music competition), Gatka Competition, and Gursikh Stars to the channel. These shows not only targeted the young audience but also helped to inculcate the Sikhi values and sense of pride of Sikhism in them.

In this year, Anterleen Singh is all set to launch two new channels for the audience details of which will be released soon.