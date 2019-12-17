There is a renowned saying – “Propel yourself on the grounds that nobody else will do it for you.” The said line is very basic yet its profundity can be comprehended by somebody like Anand Mayee who was reviled and demotivated. However, her solid determination never let her self-destruct. She scripted her prosperity as a business visionary, social influencer and way of life blogger.

Anand Mayee maintains her own business of Bhagalpuri Silk Sarees and has been a known face in India and on different worldwide stages. She has a brand ‘Nayab Store’.

Her organization currently has a customer base from the United States of America, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Singapore and other nations. She was selected for the National Entrepreneurship Award by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. Her items have been donned by former Miss India champ Shivani Wazir.

From losing her dad at an early age to filling in as a teacher for employment, the life of Anand Mayee is surely a motivation for everybody and her work now engage ladies of each age bunch as well as inspires them to recapture their confidence and improve their belief.

Hailing from Bihar, Anand Mayee chose to arrange her own business. However, it was difficult for her to stand firm in the male-dominated society. She was censured and even demotivated, however, she stood high and made her name.

She says, “I don’t call them as battles, rather I accept them as my learning encounters. Being a lady and hailing from a non-business family, I was constantly kept on backfoot when I chose to go into business. Individuals frequently get crippled by this yet I accepted it as a test.

“There were times when I received huge agreements however didn’t get the payout consequently. I was crushed on occasions yet support from my family propped me up. I felt cheated; I felt disregarded; I even felt genuinely broke now and again; however, I never felt sad and I generally counsel individuals,” she adds.

She is presently a social influencer who has left her obstacles behind and made a name and spot for herself.

She has an enormous fan base via web-based networking media systems. Her Instagram profile has a large number of followers who, without a miss, acknowledge Anand Mayee’s works. She has become a home name in the realm of the way of life blogger.